Malappuram hosts environmental film fest

Published - November 07, 2024 08:12 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Film director Unnikrishnan Avala inaugurating the fourth environmental film festival organised by the Rasmi Film Society at Malappuram on Thursday.

The Rasmi Film Society held its fourth edition of environmental film festival at Rajaji Academy here on Thursday (November 7). Film director Unnikrishnan Avala inaugurated the festival. Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu presided over the function.

Secretary Anil Kuruppan briefed on the films being screened at the festival — Slaves of Water, Kandalammachi, Whispers of Silence, Forest, and K.K. Neelakantan: A Life for Birds.

Malappuram municipal councillor V. Suresh spoke. Rajaji Academy chairman Haneef Rajaji welcomed the gathering. Arora Union chairperson Fatima Tasfiya proposed vote of thanks.

