Malappuram hits new high of 1,040 COVID-19 cases

MALAPPURAM

30 September 2020 00:04 IST

The number of daily COVID-19 cases from Malappuram crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday, with 1,040 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan and District Medical Officer K. Sakeena have urged people to exercise extreme caution.

While 970 people contracted the virus through direct local contacts, the source of infection could not be traced in 54 cases. There were four health workers among the new cases.

Advertising

Advertising

While five patients came from other States, seven came from abroad. The number of active cases in Malappuram rose to 5,261. Dr. Sakeena said 525 people recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad district, 374 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. District officials said there were 269 recoveries.

As many as 239 people were infected through local transmission. Six persons came from other States. The source of infection could not be identified in 129 cases.

In Kannur

As many as 432 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday. Of those affected, 385 people contracted the disease through contact, while four had returned from abroad, 11 from other States and 32 are health workers.

As many as 196 people recovered on Tuesday.

In Kasaragod

In the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, 453 people from Kasaragod tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. Of them, 424 were infected through local contacts, while 13 had returned from other States and 16 from abroad. As many as 4,333 people are under observation.

In Thrissur

Thrissur recorded 484 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Of them, 482 contracted the disease through local contact. There are 4,877 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

In Wayanad

A total of 169 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 813. Of them, 162 people, including five KSRTC workers and six health workers, were infected through contact. While two persons had returned from abroad, five came from other States. Fifty-three persons recovered on Tuesday. There are 3,794 people under observation.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Thrissur and Wayanad bureaus)