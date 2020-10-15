Malappuram heaves a sigh of relief as 1,519 recover from COVID-19

Malappuram

15 October 2020 00:02 IST

No let-up in local transmission cases

Malappuram district heaved a sigh of relief when 1,519 infected persons recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday. The district saw 1,013 fresh cases on the day.

Health officials said that 934 of the new cases were infected through direct local contact. The source of infection could not be traced in 58 cases.

While 16 cases came from other States, two came from abroad. There are 8,556 active cases currently under treatment across the district. Nearly 50,000 people were quarantined, and most of them were at their respective homes.

In Kannur

A total of 303 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Wednesday. Among them, 281 contracted the virus through local transmission. Twelve health workers were among the infected.

Of the total active cases in the district, 4,897 are in home isolation and the remaining 957 are being treated at various hospitals and FLTCs.

In Kasaragod

Kasaragod reported 224 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Of these, 213 are local transmission cases. The district also reported 353 recoveries.

A total of 4,624 people are under observation,

In Wayanad

As many as 84 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,096. Of the new cases, 83 were infected through local contact and one person came from Karnataka.