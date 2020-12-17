Malappuram gives UDF reason to cheer

Front makes emphatic victories in municipalities

The United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a sterling performance in the elections to the three-tier local bodies in Malappuram district by winning 26 of the 32 district panchayat divisions, 12 of the 15 block panchayats, nine of the 12 municipalities and 74 of the 94 grama panchayats on Wednesday.

While the UDF recaptured power in Tirur Municipality from the LDF, it lost power in Nilambur Municipality. The Congress lost power in Nilambur after several terms, thanks to the tactical ‘independent’ move by the LDF.

When the LDF retained power in Ponnani and Perinthalmanna municipalities in the district, the UDF made emphatic victories in Kondotty, Kottakkal, Parappanangadi, Tirurangadi, Valanchery, Malappuram, Manjeri, Tirur and Tanur municpalities.

While the UDF had its most resounding victory in Tanur Municipality, where it won 30 out of the 44 seats, apart from a few in independent banner, the LDF had an emphatic victory over its rival UDF in Ponnani. The LDF secured 38 of 51 seats.

The UDF recaptured several grama panchayats from the LDF in Malappuram. From 51 panchayats in 2015, the UDF cruised to bag 73 panchayats in this election, jolting the LDF in many places.

Although the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had ruled Thennala, Nannambra, Ponmundam, Perumanna Clari, Anakkayam and Cheekode panchayats alone without being part of the UDF in 2015, the situation changed drastically in the current election. In all those panchayats this time, the UDF has come to power.

A renewed unity within the UDF has brought victory for the front in such panchayats as Parappur and Chelembra, where the LDF had ruled by being part of an assorted front locally known as Sambhar Munnani or Aviyal Munnani.

In Koottilangadi too, the UDF recaptured power in alliance with the Welfare Party of India. The LDF had ruled this panchayat with the help of the WPI in the last term.

Although the BJP did not win any of the District Panchayat divisions or block panchayats, it won two seats in Kottakkal Municipality, one in Nilambur Municipality, three in Parappanangadi Municipality, seven in Tanur Municipality, three in Ponnani Municipality, and one each in Valanchery and Tirur municipalities.