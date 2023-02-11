Malappuram girls overjoyed as ISRO rocket places AzadiSAT in orbit

February 11, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

When the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) D2 lifted off from Sriharikota on Friday morning, a small group of high school girls in the district were overjoyed.

The reason: they had played a role in the development of one of the three small satellites that the rocket carried and placed in the orbit with precision.

The 10 girls of Government High School at Cheriyam near Mankada in the district were among the 750 school girls from across the country involved in the design of AzadiSAT, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking the 75 th year of India’s Independence.

For the group comprising Niha K., Nusla K., K. Niha, Nidha A., Naja Fathima C., Hana P., Arsha K., Ansha C.P., Diya Fathima K., and Fahmiya K., Friday’s successful launch of SSLV D-2 was sweetness after dejection. Students of classes 9 and 10, they were involved in the first phase of the AzadiSAT project, which failed on August 7 last year because of orbit anomaly and flight path deviation.

Although they were not involved in the second phase of the project, most of them watched in excitement as SSLV D-2 took off and placed AzadiSAT-2 in the orbit along with EOS-07 and Janus-1.

Their mentor Namita Prakash, a physics teacher currently posted at GUP School, Ponmala, too was excited. “It was success after a failure, though our children were not involved in the second phase,” she said.

They were the only children from a government school in Kerala involved in the ISRO project. Apart from them, 10 girls of St. Cornelius Higher Secondary School, Kolayad in Kannur district, too were involved in the project.

Assisted by ISRO scientists, the Malappuram girls had used Arduino Integrated Development Environment software to programme one of the 75 payloads developed by the girl students from across the country.

Their headmaster Anvar Basheer P. was instrumental in motivating the girls to take up space science. “Seven of our students recently took part in a rocket making technology training programme held at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram,” beamed Mr. Basheer.

Mr. Basheer was excited to share ISRO’s announcement that SSLV is now capable of launching mini, micro or nano satellites in below 500 kg segment into the 500-km planar orbit. It can cater to the launch of satellites to low earth orbits (LEO) on launch-on-demand basis. It also provides low cost access to space, offering low turnaround time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites.