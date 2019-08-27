Kerala

Malappuram girl wins chess championship

Amina Henna, sixth standard student of ICET Public School, Kodur, near here, won the CISCE State chess championship held at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram. She will represent the State at the national level championship in the sub-junior category.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 10:03:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/malappuram-girl-wins-chess-championship/article29263567.ece

