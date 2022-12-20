Malappuram erupts in joy as Argentina wins World Cup

December 20, 2022 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Argentina fans celebrating the team’s World Cup victory by distributing free biriyani in Malappuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Thousands of football fans of Argentina and Messi celebrated the Latin American country’s victory in the finals of the Qatar World Cup against France on Sunday night by taking to the streets with dance, music and firecrackers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrations continued across the district on Monday with large groups of fans taking out processions of jubilation in every nook and cranny of Malappuram.

Since Sunday late night, the entire Malappuram has been in celebratory mood. Sounds of crackers were heard whenever Argentina scored a goal. Although France returned the goals, Argentina fans had the last laugh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Thrissur hotelier celebrates Argentina’s World Cup victory with mega biriyani party 

“Never before have we seen such a thrilling final. I almost choked when France equalled the score towards the end of the play. But when it came to penalties, it turned out to be a dream-come-true. It was a rollercoaster of emotions in every sense,” said Abid Husain, a hardcore Argentina fan who had made several bets with his friends.

A group of fans offered chicken Kuzhimanthi here on Monday afternoon in celebration of Argentina’s victory. Laddoos made of white-and-blue were distributed widely.

For large sections of fans, it appeared to be the ultimate celebration. “Even in celebrations of election victories and local competitions, we never get so much zest. It’s a different emotion,” said Rayhan K., a student from Kottakkal who went all the way to Feroke to watch the final match on big screen in a panchayat stadium, where Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas was the chief guest.

Sounds of band music were heard even after sunset on Monday as the fans took out processions across the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2022

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US