Malappuram erupts in joy as Argentina wins World Cup

December 20, 2022 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Thousands of football fans of Argentina and Messi celebrated the Latin American country’s victory in the finals of the Qatar World Cup against France on Sunday night by taking to the streets with dance, music and firecrackers.

The celebrations continued across the district on Monday with large groups of fans taking out processions of jubilation in every nook and cranny of Malappuram.

Since Sunday late night, the entire Malappuram has been in celebratory mood. Sounds of crackers were heard whenever Argentina scored a goal. Although France returned the goals, Argentina fans had the last laugh.

“Never before have we seen such a thrilling final. I almost choked when France equalled the score towards the end of the play. But when it came to penalties, it turned out to be a dream-come-true. It was a rollercoaster of emotions in every sense,” said Abid Husain, a hardcore Argentina fan who had made several bets with his friends.

A group of fans offered chicken Kuzhimanthi here on Monday afternoon in celebration of Argentina’s victory. Laddoos made of white-and-blue were distributed widely.

For large sections of fans, it appeared to be the ultimate celebration. “Even in celebrations of election victories and local competitions, we never get so much zest. It’s a different emotion,” said Rayhan K., a student from Kottakkal who went all the way to Feroke to watch the final match on big screen in a panchayat stadium, where Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas was the chief guest.

Sounds of band music were heard even after sunset on Monday as the fans took out processions across the district.

