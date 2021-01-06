Malappuram DMO asks people to maintain vigil against shigella

Malappuram

06 January 2021 23:44 IST

Contagious disease is spread through water and rotten food

The Health authorities have asked people to maintain extra caution in the wake of the detection of shigella cases in the district. District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said that shigella could be dangerous, especially for children.

The contagious disease is spread through water and rotten food. The shigella bacteria shows its symptoms one or two days after entering a human body, she said.

Dr. Sakeena said that those having diarrhoeal symptoms should seek medical aid as the shigella bacteria spread uncontrollably in the body in less than a week.

Bloody diarrhoea, severe stomach cramping, fever, vomiting and dehydration are some of the symptoms of shigella. Dr. Sakeena said that some children would not show symptoms in spite of shigella infection. But the bacteria come out through their feces and they can spread the disease in others.

She said, if not treated, shigella could affect the brain and kidneys and could be life-threatening.

She asked people to drink boiled water and eat well-cooked food. Drinking water resources should be chlorinated periodically. She said people should desist from eating stale and old food.