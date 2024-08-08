GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Malappuram DLSA succour for Wayanad

Published - August 08, 2024 12:27 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The District Legal Services Society (DLSA) at Manjeri collected a mini-truckload of household goods and Ayurvedic medicines for survivors of Chooralmala and Mundakkai landslides in Wayanad. District Principal Judge and DLSA chairman K. Sanilkumar flagged off the mini truck on August 7 (Wednesday).

The aid for Wayanad was collected from the Sub Court and Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal at Manjeri, different bar associations in the district, and para-legal volunteers under taluk legal services committees.

DLSA secretary M. Shabir Ibrahim, Sub Court Shirastdar Sreekumar, section officers V.G. Anita, O. Arun, and M. Reena, and para-legal volunteers were present.

