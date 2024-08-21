Malappuram declared Nipah-free, all curbs lifted

The threat posed by the Nipah outbreak has receded from Malappuram with no new cases being reported in the double incubation period of 42 days (from the time the last case was reported) declared by the Health department, a statement issued by the Health department on Wednesday said.

All restrictions in movement that had been imposed in the containment zone in Malappuram district have been lifted and all 472 people who had been put on the contact list of the sole positive Nipah case have been cleared.

The special control room that had been opened by the department following the outbreak has been wound up. The index case turned out to be the lone case in this Nipah outbreak and the intensive surveillance and containment measures launched by the Health department ensured that there was no person-to-person spread.

Health Minister Veena George, who called a meeting to review the Nipah situation, was all praise for the entire Health department team whose teamwork had helped bring the outbreak to a swift conclusion. However, the State lost the index case, a young child, to the fatal infection.

Though the threat seems to have receded, the State should continue to be on high alert against the infection, the meeting said.