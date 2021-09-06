Malappuram DCC chief’s inauguration to mark protest against Centre

Newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) president V.S. Joy will assume office on Tuesday. K. Muraleedharan, MP, will inaugurate the function at DCC office here at 11 a.m.

The inauguration of Mr. Joy will take place under a specially prepared banner with the names of 387 ‘Moplah martyrs’ of the 1921 Malabar Rebellion proposed to be removed from the list of freedom fighters by

the Centre. It will be the Congress’s protest against the decision of

the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) to delete the names of 387 Malabar Rebellion ‘Moplah martyrs’ from the list.