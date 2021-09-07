Malappuram DCC chief Joy assumes office

MALAPPURAM

07 September 2021 22:28 IST

The newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) president V.S. Joy assumed office at a function held at the DCC office here on Tuesday.

K. Muraleedharan, MP, inaugurated the function and offered sweets to Mr. Joy. Former DCC president E. Mohammed Kunhi, who was in charge of the post following the death of V.V. Prakash, presided over the function.

Senior Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed; KPCC working president T. Siddik, MLA; AICC secretary P.V. Mohan; A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA; UDF district chairman P.T. Ajaymohan; and several other leaders of the Congress attended the function.

