Kerala

Malappuram DCC chief Joy assumes office

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, MP, offering a sweets to the newly appointed DCC president, V.S. Joy, at a function held in Malappuram onTuesday.   | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

The newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) president V.S. Joy assumed office at a function held at the DCC office here on Tuesday.

K. Muraleedharan, MP, inaugurated the function and offered sweets to Mr. Joy. Former DCC president E. Mohammed Kunhi, who was in charge of the post following the death of V.V. Prakash, presided over the function.

Senior Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed; KPCC working president T. Siddik, MLA; AICC secretary P.V. Mohan; A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA; UDF district chairman P.T. Ajaymohan; and several other leaders of the Congress attended the function.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 10:33:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/malappuram-dcc-chief-joy-assumes-office/article36347646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY