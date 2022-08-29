Malappuram DCB-Kerala Bank merger deadline extended

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 29, 2022 19:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The deadline for merging the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank (DCB) with the Kerala Bank has been extended by one year with the Assembly on Monday passing the Kerala Cooperative Societies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Cooperation V. N. Vasavan said that once the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nod is received for the merger, the government can complete the procedures within the one-year-period.

The earlier deadline for merging the Malappuram DCB was set at two years. Mr. Vasavan said that it is obvious that the Malappuram bank cannot stand in isolation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Cooperative Societies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, had been presented in the House on August 23 and referred to the subject committee concerned.

Draft Bill ready

The draft of a Bill which envisions comprehensive revamp of the state's cooperative sector is ready, Mr. Vasavan said. The Bill will be introduced in the next session of the Assembly.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Loan disbursement by the cooperative sector has strengthened under Kerala Bank compared to the earlier scenario under individual district cooperative banks, Mr. Vasavan said. At present, 35 types of loans are given under 769 Kerala Bank branches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app