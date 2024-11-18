Malappuram clinches overall championship in State School Science Festival

Malappuram was crowned overall champions at the 56th edition of the State School Science Festival, which concluded in Alappuzha on Monday.

While Malappuram clinched the Education Minister’s Trophy with 1,450 points, Kannur (1,412 points) and Kozhikode (1,353 points) secured second and third spots respectively.

In the school-level competition, Durga Higher Secondary School, Kanhangad, in Kasaragod emerged victorious with 140 points. Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Dwaraka, in Wayanad (131 points) and FMG Higher Secondary School, Koompanpara, in Idukki (126 points) finished in second and third spots respectively.

In the vocational expo, Thrissur region clinched first spot with 67 points, followed by Kollam (66 points) and Ernakulam (60 points). Winners were distributed trophies.

Inaugurating the valedictory function of the festival at St. Joseph’s Girls Higher Secondary School, Alappuzha, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian emphasised the importance of fostering scientific temper in students. He said that education that did not instill scientific temper invites dangers and mistakes.

“Our focus should not merely be on whether science and other subjects are being taught. Instead, we must ensure that education leads to the development of scientific temper in students. Scientific temper cannot be instilled in children merely by sitting in classrooms and listening to lessons. It is essential to design and implement various projects and programmes that provide opportunities and facilities for students to develop scientific temper,” Mr. Cherian said.

More than 5,000 students from across the State participated in 180 events in the four-day festival, which was organised under the aegis of the General Education department. As part of the festival, fairs in science, mathematics, social sciences, work experience and IT were held. Besides, career and vocational expos, seminars and entertainment programmes were staged.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad presided.

