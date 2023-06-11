Malappuram block panchayat launches scholarships

June 11, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Malappuram block panchayat launched a series of scholarships by joining hands with the R.V.S. Educational Trust, Coimbatore. Syed Rasheedali Shihab Thangal, former Wakf Board chairperson, inaugurated the scholarships at a function held here on Sunday.

Block panchayat president Abdurahman Karat presided over the function. Scholarships are being given to poor students from the district in subjects such as arts and sciences, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and Ayurveda.

Persons who excelled in different areas were felicitated at the function. Among them were singers Noushad Babu Kollam and Yogyan Hamza, aquatic champion Mohammed Hasan, scholar Afsal Jamal, and student Lamia C.P. MLA, P. Ubaidulla, gave away the mementoes to them.

R.V.S. Educational Trust Associate Dean R. Cecil William, vice principal Ayyappa Das, and senior teacher Barish offered career tips to the students.

Programme coordinator M.P. Mohammed, standing committee chairpersons A.K. Mehnas, Safiya P., and K.M. Mohammedali, block panchayat members M.T. Basheer, P. Jaleel, and M. Subaida spoke.