Malankara shutters to be raised today

IDUKKI

16 May 2020 22:51 IST

With the water level increasing steadily, the Malankara dam will be opened on Sunday.

The water level went up in the dam with the rise in generation level at the Idukki dam upstream and the increased inflow due to heavy rain in the catchment areas on Friday and Saturday.

The water level in the dam was 41.64 metres on Saturday as compared to the maximum storage level of 42 metres.

Advertising

Advertising

An official said the decision to open the dam was taken considering the chances of heavy inflow. The three shutters would be raised to 30 cm in a phased manner from 6 a.m.