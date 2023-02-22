Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church passes Budget

February 22, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The managing committee of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Wednesday approved a Budget of ₹1,024 crore under various schedules for the fiscal 2023-24.

The Budget, presented by association secretary Biju Oommen in a meeting presided over by Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan, laid thrust on projects in connection with the Mar Thoma Jubilee year.

On July 3, the Catholicos, along with all metropolitans of the Church, will celebrate the holy Eucharist at the tomb of Thomas the Apostle at Mylapore. A public event gathering will be held at Kottayam to mark the conclusion of the jubilee celebrations.

Among the key projects listed in the Budget include financial assistance for marriages, scholarships for higher studies, assistance to paddy and dairy farmers, dialysis and liver transplantation surgeries, etc.

A public relations centre will be established in Thiruvananthapuram and a new block will be constructed at the church headquarters in Kottayam. A tomb of Thomas the Apostle will be constructed in the Muziris region where the saint is believed to have landed first.

Ebin Mathai Ponodath, a member of the church managing committee, presented a motion condemning interventions by the Jacobite faction in the Marthamariyam church, Mulanthuruthy.

All metropolitans of the Church attended the meeting.