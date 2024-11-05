Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Gregorios to lead Jacobite Syrian Church temporarily

The Patriarch of Antioch and head of the universal Syrian Orthodox Church, Ignatius Aphrem II has entrusted Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Gregorios with the powers that had been vested with Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas I, the Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Church who passed away here last Thursday (October 31) aged 95 years, until an alternative arrangement is made, according to a release issued by the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church.

The Patriarch, who had presented a cross to officially designate Joseph Mor Gregorios as the head of the Jacobite Church in India earlier this year, has in his order also empowered him to convene the episcopal synod and to preside over it.