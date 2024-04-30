GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Malankara Malpan status to Fr.Johns Abraham Konat

April 30, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Fr. Johns Abraham Konat

Fr. Johns Abraham Konat, principal secretary to Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselius Mar Thoma Mathews III and official spokesperson of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, has been accorded the Malankara Malpan status. The status has been bestowed on him during a ceremony led by the Catholicos at St. John Ephesus Orthodox Church in Pampakuda recently. Alongside, Fr. Konat has been ordained as the Rees Corepiscopa. A Syriac linguist, Fr. Konat has conducted extensive research on Syriac patriarchs and liturgy and has also authored numerous books and articles

