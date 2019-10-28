Malankara Church standoff reaches Kothamangalam

Hundreds of members of the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church defied a large posse of police personnel and conciliatory talks by revenue officials to thwart an effort by Orthodox faction members to offer prayers at Mar Thoman Cheriyapalli at Kothamangalam on Monday.

The Orthodox group led by Thomas Paul Ramban, appointed vicar of the church, came to the Cheriyapalli in the heart of Kothamangalam town to offer prayers under police protection around 9 a.m. The Orthodox group had earlier sought police protection to enter the church as the group has been given control of Malankara Church parishes by the Supreme Court through a verdict in July 2017.

The Jacobite group, however, defied the police demand to allow the Orthodox group to enter the church and hundreds of group members entered the church and premises and locked themselves inside the compound.

As the Jacobites prevented their counterparts from entering the church, a stand-off ensued . Hundreds of policemen in riot gear appeared to be ready for action when the Orthodox group was persuaded to return for the time being.

Thomas Paul Ramban led the group out under police protection about 2.30 p.m., leading to victory celebrations by the Jacobite group.

Slogan shouting

While the Jacobite group continuously shouted slogans against the Orthodox group, the latter remained comparatively calm under the leadership of Bishops Yuhanan Mar Polycarpos, Geevarghese Mar Yulios, and Thomas Mar Athanasios and 30 priests, who had come with the vicar of the church.

Muvattupuzha RDO M.T. Anilkumar and DySP K. Anilkumar were in negotiations with the groups to bring the situation under control.

Despite the large police force, the situation temporarily looked out of control as a group of Jacobites tried to charge out of the church premises around 12 noon.

In the meanwhile, negotiations with the vicar continued and he agreed to walk away from the spot. However, Fr. Thomas Paul said the Orthodox group was determined to come back as the Supreme Court had allowed them entry to the church.

Father Johns Abraham Konattu, spokesman for the Orthodox group, said though the police agreed to offer protection, they were prevented from entering the church. He reiterated that legal steps would continue to assert the rights of the Orthodox group.

Meanwhile, the Jacobite group maintained that the property belonging to the faction would not be given up and every step would be taken to protect it.