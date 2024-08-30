GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Malankara Church dispute: HC orders Collectors to take possession of six churches

Published - August 30, 2024 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Ernakulam and Palakkad district collectors to take over the possession of churches under the control of Jacobite factions at Pothanikkad, Odakkali, and Mazhuvannoor in Ernakulam and at Mangalam Dam, Cherukunnam and Erukkumchira in Palakkad, and file a report before the court.

Justice V.G. Arun passed the order on the contempt of court petitions filed by Orthodox faction priests against the State government for not complying with the court’s directive to hand over St. Thomas Church at Mazhuvannoor, St. Mary’s Church at Odakkali, and St. John’s Besfage Church at Pothanikkad in Ernakulam, and St. Mary’s Church at Mangalam Dam and St. Thomas churches at Erukkumchira and Cherukunnam in Palakkad to the Orthodox faction vicars.

The court observed that in view of the the “recalcitrant attitude of the government and other respondents and the disregard of court directions by the parties, the court was left with no option but to issue such direction to prevent the contemptuous acts.” The court also directed the district police chiefs to deploy sufficient police force to support the district collectors in implementing the directions.

The court passed the directive after impleading the district collectors of Ernakulam and Palakkad as respondents.

The government had submitted that sincere efforts had been taken to implement the directions of the court order and the police were forced to withdraw in the wake of massive agitation on the church premises by the parishioners consisting of aged men, women and little children. Any use of force by the the police would have led to bloodshed and loss of innocent lives. Therefore, a considerate decision was taken to withdraw for the time being. The police would continue their attempt and were hopeful of complying with the directions at a later point of time, the government said.

religion and belief / judiciary (system of justice)

