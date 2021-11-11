Malankara Church case: HC dismisses plea

KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has dismissed a writ appeal filed against an interim order of a single judge in the Malankara Church dispute case.

The appeal was filed by Manu Kurian Thuruthel. According to him, though the petitioner was not a party in the case, he was aggrieved by the order. He said that the single judge ought to have recused himself from hearing the writ petitions seeking police protection for conducting rituals in churches by Orthodox vicars.

The Bench comprising Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar and Justice C.S. Sudha observed that the single judge had only directed the Superintendent of Police and other police officers to ensure that the areas where the parish churches are situated are protected from violation of law and order by any person and to prevent any breach of peace.

As for the recusal of the single judge, the court observed that it was a matter for the judge concerned to decide.