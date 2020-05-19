Kerala

Malampuzha water to be released through canals

Move to help farmers in Palakkad prepare for next paddy crop

Water will be released from Malampuzha reservoir through the right and left bank canals on Wednesday morning to help paddy farmers.

The Malampuzha dam executive engineer has warned people to be vigilant against venturing into the canals.

Although many parts of the State received summer showers, Palakkad district and its paddy fields by and large did not get rain. The Irrigation Project Advisory Committee, in a meeting held a few days ago, had sought the release of water from the Malampuzha dam to help farmers prepare for the next paddy crop.

Malampuzha dam officials said 400 cusecs of water would be released from the reservoir through the canal shutters. There are three shutters for the left bank canal and two for the right bank canal. However, all shutters will not be lifted. More water will be released through the left bank canal.

Water level

The water level in the reservoir on Tuesday was considerably better than that of the previous year. The water level on Tuesday stood at 103 metres, while it was 101 metres last year.

