ADVERTISEMENT

Malampuzha garden decked up for flower show

January 18, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Three dozen varieties of zinnia, marigold, rose, dahlia, cosmos, salvia, globe amaranth, and chrysanthemum have been set for the show scheduled from January 23 to 28

The Hindu Bureau

Gardeners arranging flowering plants at the Malampuzha dam gardens in Palakkad on Thursday for the upcoming flower show. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Malampuzha garden is set to host a flower show from January 23 to 28. The show is being held jointly by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Department of Irrigation. The garden is bedecked with a variety of flowers, particularly orchids.

The orchid farm and the flowers maintained by the Malampuzha gardeners will also be part of the show. Three dozen varieties of zinnia, marigold, rose, dahlia, cosmos, salvia, globe amaranth, and chrysanthemum have been set for the show.

When orchids will welcome the visitors at the foreground of the park, the other flowers are being set up further into the park. The gardeners have been preparing for the show since October. As many as 16 students from institutions such as Ashram Higher Secondary School, Malampuzha; LEAD College of Management, Dhoni; Yuvakshetra Institute of Management Studies, Mundur; and Government College, Chittur, have started drawing pictures on the walls of the garden.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Private nurseries

The organisers said that there would be display and sale of flowers by private nurseries at the flower show. A food festival is also being planned as part of the flower show by laying stress on the ethnic food items of Palakkad, particularly from the tribal regions. A stage will be set for the visitors to render songs during the six-day festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US