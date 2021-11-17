Malakhakoottam project to be launched in Kollam

KOLLAM

17 November 2021

To provide 100 women on-job training in nursing

Kollam district panchayat’s ambitious project Malakhakoottam will take off on November 19.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the project. Panchayat president Sam K. Daniel will preside over the function. Under the project, the panchayat will provide on-job training with stipend for 100 Scheduled Caste women who have completed General or BSc nursing.

The District Scheduled Caste Development office has selected the beneficiaries for the project and the duration of apprenticeship will be two years. Women who have completed General Nursing will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹10,000 while it will be ₹12,500 for fresh BSc Nursing graduates.

The nurses will be deployed in various government facilities in the district as per requirement.

The District Medical Office has forwarded a list of hospitals facing staff shortage and the selected candidates will be allocated health facilities near their houses.