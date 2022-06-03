Malabar Tourism Expo in Kozhikode on June 11

Malabar Tourism Council (MTC), a collective of entrepreneurs working in the tourism sector in north Kerala, is organising 'Malabar Tourism Expo' at Hotel Malabar Palace in Kozhikode on June 11. Sajeer Padikkal, president of the newly formed council, told reporters here on Friday that tourism companies from the UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, Maldives, Azerbaijan and Thailand would take part in the event. There will be counters of noted hotels, resorts and tour operators from inside and outside the State.

“This expo will help tourism entrepreneurs from Malabar enter into business deals with these companies and familiarise themselves with their services,” said Mr. Padikkal.

Advisory board member T.P.M. Hashir Ali said the flow of tourists to Kerala was limited to a few southern districts and the purpose of the MTC was to make tourism infrastructure in north Kerala more visible.

The launch of MTC will also be held as part of the expo. The council has around 200 members from all five north Kerala districts. The entry to the expo is free of cost.