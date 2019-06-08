Malabar temple staff welcome HC order

The Kerala State Temple Employees Coordination Committee (KSTECC) has welcomed the High Court’s recent interim order directing the State government to hear it and take up and pass appropriate orders within three months on its representation calling for a comprehensive modification in the Malabar Devaswom Board Act and Rules.

The interim order of the High Court on June 4 was on an application of the KSTECC praying that the State government be directed to consider and take action based on its representation seeking changes in the Act and the Rules after hearing its representatives.

The KSTECC, which is a collective of organisations of temple employees in the State, had filed a writ petition in the High Court citing what it calls ‘pitiful’ condition of the Malabar Devaswom Board (MDB) still remaining under the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1951 that had regulatory powers over the Hindu religious institutions in the erstwhile Malabar region.

“The State government established a Devaswom Board for Malabar but failed to do any follow-up action,” said V.V. Sreenivasan, State convener of the KSTECC.

No action taken

It had been two years since the Malabar Deveswom Board administrative reforms committee constituted by the Left Democratic Front government submitted its complete report and no action had been taken on that either, he said. The High Court had been approached in response to the laxity of the State government, he added. With the interim order, the government was bound to take up follow-up action on the committee’s representation to the State government. The High Court had taken suo motu action on the basis of a report in The Hindu and passed orders on July 21, 1994 directing the government to constitute the MDB and an apex body for all the Devaswom Boards in the State and to enforce the principle of equal pay for equal work among temple employees across the State.