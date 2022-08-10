Malabar River Festival in Kozhikode all set to take off

More than 60 kayakers from over nine countries have registered so far

The 8th edition of the Malabar River Festival and the International White Water Kayaking Championship will begin at Pulikkayam, Kodenchery, at 8 a.m. on Friday. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the festival at 3 p.m. on the same day.

The river festival that started 10 years ago, was suspended for two years due to the pandemic. Up to the 7th edition held in 2019, the festival was notable for the participation of kayakers from across the globe.

The organisers of the festival include Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion society (KATPS), Kozhikode district panchayat, District Tourism Promotion Council, and the grama panchayats of Thiruvambady and Kodanchery. Besides, technical support is offered by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association and the Kerala Kayaking and Canoeing Association, which is handling the safety features of the festival.

So far, more than 60 kayakers from over nine countries have registered for the festival. Registration is in progress on www.keralaadventure.org/malabar-river-festival/ and at Hotel Thushara International at Kodanchery. The events will be held for intermediate and professional kayakers separately. There will be competitions in Kayak slalom, Boater Cross and Downriver Race. The overall champions in the male category will receive the Rapid Raja title while the female gets the Rapid Rani title.

Several events such as 'Meet the Kayaks', a cycling trip from Kozhikode to Pulikkayam as well as a trekking event were held on August 7 and 8 respectively in the run up for the festival. A proclamation rally will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Kodencheri, in which the kayakers, organisers, and local people will take part. Performances by several musical bands will be held every evening during the festival. Local band 'Punnakkal' will perform on Friday at Pulikkayam while 'Nattuvelicham' will perform on Saturday and 'Almaram' on Sunday. Sales counters have been set up at Pulikkayam under the aegis of Kudumbashree and the Responsible Tourism Mission.

Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the festival at Elanthakadavu at 5 p.m. on Sunday.