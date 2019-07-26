Malabar River Festival featuring kayaking championship kicks off

The seventh edition of the Malabar River Festival featuring the International White Water Kayaking Championship kicked off at Pulikkayam near Kodencheri in Kozhikode, Kerala on Friday. The festival, which is rated as one of the best Kayaking Championships in Asia with the highest price money in the world, $1 million, has participation from nine countries.
Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran opened the event organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society and Kozhikode District Tourism Promotion Council with the technical support of Madras Fun Tools.
The event, which has been included in the International Canoe Federation calendar this year, has been recognised by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association. The National Kayaking Championship for selection to the Olympic team was held at the same venue on Thursday.
