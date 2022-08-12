Malabar river fest has emerged as a signature event: Minister

Government has granted ₹20 lakh to support event

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Friday said the Malabar River Fest giving prominence to white-water kayaking had emerged as a signature event in the country to take advantage of the rapidly growing adventure tourism sector.

Speaking after opening the eighth edition of the festival at Pulikkayam in Kodenchery panchayat in Kozhikode, Mr. Riyas said the Tourism department was making efforts to grab international attention to the adventure tourism sector. He said all possibilities would be explored, considering the increasing number of tourists to such spots.

On the State government’s support to the festival, Mr. Riyas said financial aid of ₹20 lakh had been sanctioned. “It will definitely be a boost to promote the event to further heights,” he said.

Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph presided over the inaugural event. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, Kodenchery panchayat president Alex Thomas, Koduvally block panchayat president Babu Kalathoor, and Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society chief executive officer Binu Kuriakose were present.