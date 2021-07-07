Malabar Rebellion sites to be turned tourist destinations

Efforts will be made to develop Kottakkunnu to enhance tourism attraction of Malappuram, says Minister

The historic sites in Malappuram district that witnessed the Malabar Mappila Rebellion of 1921 will soon have a prominent position in the State’s tourism map.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas indicated that the rebellion had given Malappuram a unique position not only in the State’s history but also in the country’s struggle for independence.

The table-top tourist destination of Kottakkunnu here is poised to take the lead in marking the cultural and historic uniqueness of the district prominently in the State’s tourism map. “Immense is the potential of Malappuram in lifting the State’s tourism. Kerala is known for its bold stand in resisting attempts by some sections to portray the historic struggle against colonialists as a communal riot,” said Mr. Riyas.

“The Kerala government has declared those who took part in the rebellion as freedom fighters and instituted a pension for them,” he said.

Mr. Riyas visited Kottakkunnu, which witnessed the killing of Mappila leader Variyamkunnathu Kunhahammed Haji after the British troops captured him through treachery from Chokad.

According to Mr. Riyas, Kottakkunnu continues to give energy for struggles against imperialism. “It gives strong memories. Memories of Variyamkunnathu Kunhahammed Haji who asked the British to shoot him from the front and not from the back, and that too without blindfolding,” he said.

Efforts will be made to develop Kottakkunnu to enhance the tourism attraction of the district soon after the second wave of COVID-19 dies down, the Minister said. Besides holding a high-level meeting to discuss the tourism potential of Malappuram district, study reports on cracks at Kottakkunnu be given due consideration.

Tourism in the district will be developed by giving thrust to historic locations like Pookkottur and Tirur. “A considerable part of the literary tourism circuit being developed in the State is passing through Malappuram,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister held discussions with P. Ubaidullah, MLA; District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan, Malappuram Municipal Chairperson Mujeeb Kaderi, and several government officials.