GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malabar porotta to attract 18% GST

Kerala HC Division Bench stays single judge order reducing tax to 5%

Published - June 18, 2024 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on Malabar porotta and whole wheat Malabar porotta will remain at 18% for two more months as a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has stayed a single judge’s order that reduced the tax to 5%.

The Bench consisting of Justices A. Muhamed Mustaque and S. Manu issued the order on an appeal filed by the State government, the Kerala State GST department and others.

The Single Bench had ordered that Malabar porotta and whole wheat Malabar porotta shall attract a GST of 5% treating them as bread on a petition filed by Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. The single judge had held that taxing these products at 18% was unjustified.

In its appeal, the State government argued against classifying porotta as a bread item. It argued that porotta was distinct from bread in terms of ingredients, preparation process, and baking methods.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.