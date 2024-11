The Milma Malabar Union will provide an additional ₹2 crore in terms of milk price to milk cooperatives in north Kerala for the month of June on the occasion of the National Milk Day celebrations. The additional milk price is distributed in 23 slabs so that each member of the society gets at least ₹6,000 each. The amount will be distributed along with the first instalment in December.

