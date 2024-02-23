ADVERTISEMENT

Malabar Milma to distribute ₹16 crore among farmers in March

February 23, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Malabar Milma, the north Kerala regional union of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, is distributing ₹16 crore among dairy farmers in the region in March.

A meeting of the administrative panel of the union on Thursday decided to give ₹8 crore as additional price for the milk collected, ₹50 lakh as working fund for dairy cooperative societies, ₹5.5 crore as their share in the union, and ₹2 crore for employees in societies.

The union will give an extra ₹4 for every litre of quality milk collected through model dairy societies from March 1 to 31. This is in addition to the ₹1.50 per litre extra price announced earlier, thus ensuring that the farmers get an additional ₹5.50 per litre of milk in March. Thus, a sum of ₹8 crore will reach dairy farmers from Kasaragod to Palakkad during the month. The collection price of quality milk per litre will thus be ₹50.95 per litre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting decided to give dairy societies under the union a working fund of ₹0.25 per litre of milk measured by them. With this, in addition to the ₹1 per litre announced earlier, the societies will get ₹2.5 crore as working fund in total during March. The societies will also get ₹3 per litre towards their share.

Milma chairman K.S. Mani said in a release that the union had been able to distribute ₹49 crore to farmers in the current financial year, and that it was a record achievement in the dairy sector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US