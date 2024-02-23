Malabar Milma to distribute ₹16 crore among farmers in March

February 23, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

Malabar Milma, the north Kerala regional union of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, is distributing ₹16 crore among dairy farmers in the region in March.

A meeting of the administrative panel of the union on Thursday decided to give ₹8 crore as additional price for the milk collected, ₹50 lakh as working fund for dairy cooperative societies, ₹5.5 crore as their share in the union, and ₹2 crore for employees in societies.

The union will give an extra ₹4 for every litre of quality milk collected through model dairy societies from March 1 to 31. This is in addition to the ₹1.50 per litre extra price announced earlier, thus ensuring that the farmers get an additional ₹5.50 per litre of milk in March. Thus, a sum of ₹8 crore will reach dairy farmers from Kasaragod to Palakkad during the month. The collection price of quality milk per litre will thus be ₹50.95 per litre.

The meeting decided to give dairy societies under the union a working fund of ₹0.25 per litre of milk measured by them. With this, in addition to the ₹1 per litre announced earlier, the societies will get ₹2.5 crore as working fund in total during March. The societies will also get ₹3 per litre towards their share.

Milma chairman K.S. Mani said in a release that the union had been able to distribute ₹49 crore to farmers in the current financial year, and that it was a record achievement in the dairy sector.

