Malabar Milma to continue paying additional price to north Kerala farmers

February 27, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around ₹4 crore will reach dairy farmers in six northern districts during March

The Hindu Bureau

Malabar Milma has decided to continue paying extra for milk from dairy farmers in north Kerala in March as well. An administrative panel meeting of the union on Sunday decided to extend the additional price that were given to farmers during February. At present, Milma is paying ₹2 extra per litre for milk based on its quality. Thus, around ₹4 crore will reach dairy farmers in six northern districts during March. With the additional ₹2, the total price of milk will be ₹47.59 per litre. 

