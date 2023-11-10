ADVERTISEMENT

Malabar Milma launches six new products

November 10, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Malabar Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Limited, also known as Malabar Milma, has launched six new products in the market.

They are chikoo fruit, pistachio, chocolate ice creams, sugar-free yoghurt with pineapple and mango flavour, and coffee cake.

J. Chinchurani, Minister for Dairy Development, launched the products in the presence of K.S. Mani, Milma chairman in Kozhikode.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said Kerala would become self-sufficient in milk production within a year.

Milking hours would be changed to 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., with a gap of 12 hours, to increase production. Milk production went up by 5 to 10% in Wayanad where a pilot project was rolled out, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US