Malabar Milma launches six new products

November 10, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - Kozhikode

Malabar Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Limited, also known as Malabar Milma, has launched six new products in the market.

They are chikoo fruit, pistachio, chocolate ice creams, sugar-free yoghurt with pineapple and mango flavour, and coffee cake.

J. Chinchurani, Minister for Dairy Development, launched the products in the presence of K.S. Mani, Milma chairman in Kozhikode.

The Minister said Kerala would become self-sufficient in milk production within a year.

Milking hours would be changed to 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., with a gap of 12 hours, to increase production. Milk production went up by 5 to 10% in Wayanad where a pilot project was rolled out, she added.

