HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malabar Milma launches six new products

November 10, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Malabar Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Limited, also known as Malabar Milma, has launched six new products in the market.

They are chikoo fruit, pistachio, chocolate ice creams, sugar-free yoghurt with pineapple and mango flavour, and coffee cake.

J. Chinchurani, Minister for Dairy Development, launched the products in the presence of K.S. Mani, Milma chairman in Kozhikode.

The Minister said Kerala would become self-sufficient in milk production within a year.

Milking hours would be changed to 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., with a gap of 12 hours, to increase production. Milk production went up by 5 to 10% in Wayanad where a pilot project was rolled out, she added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.