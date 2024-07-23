Malabar Devaswom Board staff protest against Kerala govt.’s ‘reluctance’ to implement HC order on wage revision

It has been 30 years since the Kerala High Court directed the State government to straighten up the affairs of temples in north Kerala by constituting a Malabar Devaswom Board (MDB), to set up a common fund to improve the financial state of temples, and to introduce a special project to ensure proper wages for temple employees.

A definite “lack of initiative on the part of the government over three decades”, despite several memorandums and protests has prompted the Devaswom employees to feel that it was better “to chant the Veda to a buffalo” (after a popular Malayalam proverb), and they did exactly that.

A buffalo on a truck was the centre of attraction at the protest venue in front of the Kozhikode civil station on Monday as the Devaswom employees under the aegis of the Kerala Temple Employees’ Coordination Committee voiced their concerns. “The government was so keen on implementing the Supreme Court order in the case of Sabarimala. Why are they not showing the same interest in this case? Isn’t this a court order too?” protest committee coordinator V.V. Sreenivasan asked.

The temples of north Kerala (the erstwhile Malabar district of the Madras Presidency) were still being controlled by various trusts and were governed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Act of the Madras Presidency. For a long time, temple employees in this region had no stable income and depended on peanuts from the respective trusts, other than the ‘Dakshina’ from devotees. It was a report in The Hindu in 1994 that led to the Kerala High Court registering a suo motu case leading to the formation of the MDB. But the other orders of the Court are yet to be implemented.

“Different rules for the same kind of employees in the same State is unjust. Devasom employees in central and south Kerala temples have a unified pay scale that ensures them fair wages, while ours is still caught up in a lot of confusion,” Mr. Sreenivasan said.

The previous LDF government had promised them that the pay revision would be implemented within months, but it failed to keep the promise even after its return to power.

“We resorted to the extreme step of chanting to the buffalo as a symbolic protest as our pleas had been falling on deaf ears for decades,” Mr. Sreenivasan added.

