Malabar crafts fair begins at Swapna Nagari in Kozhikode

Artisans from 28 States are taking part in the two-week-long national expo

Artisans from 28 States are taking part in the two-week-long national expo

Opening windows to the diversity of Indian handicrafts, the Malabar Crafts Fair-2022 is underway in Kozhikode’s Swapna Nagari. Artisans from 28 States are taking part in the two-week-long exclusive national expo being hosted by the Directorate of Industries and Commerce to support the sector.

“The aim of the exhibition is to promote the rich heritage of handloom and handicrafts in India by ensuring its quality and diversification. The crafts expo will also facilitate customers’ direct interaction with the artisans,” said District Industries Centre Manager Biju Abraham. He said the fair was opened on Sunday and 285 experienced exhibitors were participating in the event.

Kerala is leading the show with the highest number of 80 exhibitors from various districts. From Kozhikode district alone, there are 16 artisans. Uttar Pradesh comes second with 30 exhibitors. Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have come in the third and fourth positions respectively.

According to the coordinators of the event, there are a wide variety of exclusive handcrafted items such as folk paintings, dry flowers, wooden toys, glassware, wall hangings, handmade silver artefacts, bamboo products, pearl designs and applique works. To entertain visitors, food courts and cultural programmes have also been arranged at the show that will go on till October 16, they added.

Craftspersons from various States have also expressed their happiness over the opportunity they got to take part in the event and meet artisans specialised in diverse fields. Many of them were found visiting the stalls of fellow artisans to help them arrange the exhibits and exchange pleasantries.

“Though we have been part of many exhibitions hosted by the Industries department in the State, it is our first visit to northern Kerala with our craft works. As the government bears the cost of transportation and other exhibition arrangements, we are happy to be a part of this show,” said Otoli K. Zwu, a craftswoman from Nagaland. She also exuded confidence in winning customers with the dry flower bouquets she brought here for the show.