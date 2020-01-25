Kerala

Malabar Christian College to host lecture series

more-in

Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode, in association with the Kerala State Higher Education Council, is organising “Erudite scholar-in-residence” programme from January 27 to 31.

Dilip M. Menon from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, will be the erudite scholar for the lecture series, which will be opened by historian M.G.S. Narayanan on the college premises on January 27 at 10.30 a.m. Mr. Menon will speak on the Indian Emergency (suspicion and the writing of history). The lectures will be held at University of Calicut; Farook College, Feroke; Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda; and PSMO College, Thirurangadi, on January 28, 29, 30 and 31 respectively.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 5:52:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/malabar-christian-college-to-host-lecture-series/article30647097.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY