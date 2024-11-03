Malabar Chamber of Commerce calls for improved rail facilities in Kozhikode

The Malabar Chamber of Commerce, in a memorandum submitted to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday (November 3), has suggested various steps to enhance the capacity of Kozhikode Railway station. This includes the introduction of a train service between Kozhikode and Bengaluru, preferably an inter-city express or a Vande Bharat train, with a timing that would equally benefit the business and leisure travellers. Second, the Chamber requests the extension of the Mangaluru-Goa Vande Bharat service to Kozhikode, while also appealing for more local trains and MEMU or DEMU services to cater to the increasing traffic between Kannur, Kozhikode, and Thrissur. Additionally, a request has been made to increase the number of coaches in the existing trains, especially on those running in the peak hours.

The establishment of a medical booth in the Kozhikode station is another demand made by the Chamber considering passenger safety, the possibility of emergencies, and the need for first aid support. The suggestion is to collaborate with various hospitals that have already expressed their interest.

The Chamber has also suggested the establishment of a high-speed rail corridor in Kerala to enhance connectivity between major cities, considering the State’s high population density.

