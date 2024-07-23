Malabar Chamber calls Union Budget ‘balanced’, but with limited impact on Kerala

The Malabar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has termed the Union Budget “balanced”, comprehensive in scope, and consistent in policy.

In a release on Tuesday, MCCI president M.A. Mehaboob, however, also said that the Budget could have only a limited direct impact on Kerala and Malabar. The focus on infrastructure development, employment generation, skill development, and tax reliefs were its positive aspects. The agriculture package was expected to boost the rural economy, while the slight relaxation in personal income tax slabs would aid consumption. Enhanced liquidity would help micro, medium and small-scale industries manage their working capital better and fund their growth aspirations.

The chamber functionaries pointed out that giving priority to job creation and skill development was crucial for empowering the youth and enhancing employability. Investment in urban housing can rejuvenate the affordable housing segment. This may also result in innovative financing models and construction technologies, generating demand for construction materials and reviving sectors such as cement, steel, and home appliances. The substantial allocation for infrastructure projects, including roads and industrial parks, was expected to drive economic growth and create new opportunities. Introduction of 12 industrial parks would drive employment. Simplified foreign direct investment processes and land reforms were expected to enhance employment opportunities, they added.