Malabar Cements launches dry mix

March 27, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Malabar Cements has launched a dry mix, a unique product meant for plastering of buildings, as part of the company’s diversification move into allied and value-added products.

The dry mix is made by mixing cement and sand after removing dampness with the help of a machine. Coming in 40-kg bags, the dry mix can be used directly for plastering by adding water.

Malabar Cements managing director K. Harikumar said that the dry mix would not only be a solace to the construction industry, which is facing an acute shortage of sand, but also give an impetus to the industry. He said the dry mix can cover a larger area than the conventional cement and sand method.

Industries Minister P. Rajeev inaugurated the sale of the dry mix at a function held in Kochi on Sunday.

Mr. Harikumar said that Malabar Cements will soon launch its new one-day-strength cement brand Vega. This brand will be ideal for concrete bricks and hollow bricks production.