ADVERTISEMENT

Malabar Cements launches dry mix

March 27, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The dry mix is made by mixing cement and sand after removing dampness with the help of a machine

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeev launching Malabar Cements’ new product Dry Mix in Kochi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Malabar Cements has launched a dry mix, a unique product meant for plastering of buildings, as part of the company’s diversification move into allied and value-added products.

The dry mix is made by mixing cement and sand after removing dampness with the help of a machine. Coming in 40-kg bags, the dry mix can be used directly for plastering by adding water.

Malabar Cements managing director K. Harikumar said that the dry mix would not only be a solace to the construction industry, which is facing an acute shortage of sand, but also give an impetus to the industry. He said the dry mix can cover a larger area than the conventional cement and sand method.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister P. Rajeev inaugurated the sale of the dry mix at a function held in Kochi on Sunday.

Mr. Harikumar said that Malabar Cements will soon launch its new one-day-strength cement brand Vega. This brand will be ideal for concrete bricks and hollow bricks production.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US