HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malabar Cements launches dry mix

The dry mix is made by mixing cement and sand after removing dampness with the help of a machine

March 27, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Industries Minister P. Rajeev launching Malabar Cements’ new product Dry Mix in Kochi on Sunday.

Industries Minister P. Rajeev launching Malabar Cements’ new product Dry Mix in Kochi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Malabar Cements has launched a dry mix, a unique product meant for plastering of buildings, as part of the company’s diversification move into allied and value-added products.

The dry mix is made by mixing cement and sand after removing dampness with the help of a machine. Coming in 40-kg bags, the dry mix can be used directly for plastering by adding water.

Malabar Cements managing director K. Harikumar said that the dry mix would not only be a solace to the construction industry, which is facing an acute shortage of sand, but also give an impetus to the industry. He said the dry mix can cover a larger area than the conventional cement and sand method.

Industries Minister P. Rajeev inaugurated the sale of the dry mix at a function held in Kochi on Sunday.

Mr. Harikumar said that Malabar Cements will soon launch its new one-day-strength cement brand Vega. This brand will be ideal for concrete bricks and hollow bricks production.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.