Malabar Business Quiz League to start next month

Taking forward the State government’s objective of a flagship annual gaming event for the IT workforce to relax, the stage has been set for a five-month Malabar Business Quiz League starting August that also seeks to upgrade the business knowledge and skills of the employees.

Being jointly organised by the Electronics and IT department of Kerala in association with the International Quizzing Association (Asia), the event will have CITI 2.0, Kerala Startup Mission and Cyberpark Kozhikode as the organising partners. The Kerala State IT Mission is the coordinating partner, a press release said here on Wednesday.

The league matches come as a follow-up to the announcement Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made through his social media handles and was inaugurated by Chief Secretary V. Venu on July 2.

The event seeks to gamify the work force’s skills of observation, analytical prowess, logical reasoning, lateral thinking, time management, decision making, teamwork, risk management and problem solving, so as to contribute to the overall work productivity of any organisation.

The project is expected to showcase and highlight unique services, industries and success stories in the country’s business, with emphasis on Kerala. All the quizzes are researched, curated and presented by Q Factory Knowledge Services, the State’s first such professional entity. The proceedings will be led by Kerala’s Quiz Man Snehaj Srinivas.

Five events will happen in as many months across venues in Kozhikode till December. Companies and firms in the Malabar region can send their officers/employees as teams consisting of two members in each. Registration can be done online through www.keralaquizleagues.com, with a registration fee of ₹5,000 (plus GST) per team. Each team is eligible to participate in five offline events and 25 online events.

Each offline event offers total prize money of ₹50,000. Apart from this, the registering teams will get a team intro video, a company intro video and a team intro poster. They will also get a logo promotion in selected promo videos and at the venues. For further details, contact, 91 88482 14565.

