Malabar bears the brunt of nature’s fury

The Malabar region was in deep public angst on Friday as at least 28 persons lost their lives to nature's fury and dozens of people in landslip-hit areas in Malappuram and Wayanad districts are feared to be lying crushed under mounds of mountain rocks and soil.

While Kavalappara was the nerve centre of the rain disaster in Malappuram district, several landslips and deaths took place in the district. Three people died at Kottakkunnu right in Malapupram town, while four persons died near Edavanna in a house collapse and two women at Vazhikkadavu.

In Wayanad's Puthumala, where Thursday afternoon’s landslip had earlier feared to have killed around 40 people, eight bodies were retrieved. And, local people say there could be 15 more bodies could be still lying under the debris.

Hill wiped out

However, an entire lush green plantation hill was wiped out along with a mosque, a temple, three labour quarters and an estate canteen. The estate belonged to a leading plantation group. “Our Puthumala is gone forever,” a local resident said in a voice clip sent to his friend. “It's gone like a dream.”

The swollen Banasurasagar dam in Wayanad district is likely to be opened on Saturday in view of the heavy inflow into the dam and the forecast of more rains.

Nine persons lost their lives in Kozhikode district mainly caused by swollen rivers. In Kannur, while the rain seemed to taper off on Friday, an elderly man died in a rain-related accident. In Kasaragod district, rain damage was more widespread than on Thursday, though no death was reported.

The series of landslips in the Malabar region started on Thursday, exactly a year after last year’s great floods hit many areas in the region. However, while the fury of last year’s floods in the State was focussed on Central Kerala, this year it seems to be on the Malabar region.