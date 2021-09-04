‘Makkalkoppam’ programme concludes on Sunday

04 September 2021 19:19 IST

One-month programme envisaged bringing children’s issues during pandemic to the attention of parents

KALPETTA ‘Makkalkoppam’, a one-month parents’ empowerment programme organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) district committee in association with General Education Department, will conclude at the Government Higher Secondary School auditorium at Meenangadi in the district on Sunday.

The programme envisaged bringing the issues of children during the pandemic to the attention of parents and finding amicable solutions.

As many as 36,000 parents of children studying in Classes I to XII in 254 schools in the district interacted with experts through videoconferencing, the organisers said. A total of 50 trained faculty members of the KSSP interacted with parents through the links provided by class teachers.

Advertising

Advertising

District panchayat president Samshad Marakkar will inaugurate the concluding ceremony at 5 p.m. on Sunday.