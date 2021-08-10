‘Makkalkkoppam’ begins in Wayanad

KALPETTA

‘Makkalkoppam’, a parents’ empowerment programme organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) district committee in association with General Education department, has begun at the Government Higher Secondary School at Mananthavady in the district.

The programme envisages bringing the issues of children to the attention of parents during the pandemic and finding amicable solutions, P.R. Madhusoodanan, president of KSSP, Wayanad, said.

More than 1,000 parents of children studying in Classes VI to XII attended the programme through video conferencing.

As many as 29 trained faculties of the KSSP interacted with parents through the links provided by class teachers.

The programme would expand to all schools in the district in a month with the support of PTAs in each school, Mr.Madhusoodanan said.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, inaugurated the programme.