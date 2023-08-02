Making study of STEM subjects more engaging through physical activities

August 02, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Ganesh Koramannil, a Palakkad-born and Australia-based academic, hopes to make the study of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects more engaging for school students through sport, physical activities, and data.

Ganesh, chief executive officer of iQuerry Australia, says the programme STEMfit has already been implemented in Australia and he is now on a tour of India to introduce the concept. After visiting Punjab, Haryana, Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, he has been in Kerala for the last few days.

Ganesh says that a Kerala school has come up with a request to create a variant of STEMfit to assist some 200 students, who are already into competitive sport, to improve their performance using sports science. The school, Mar Basil Higher Secondary School, Kothamangalam, is one of the State’s most successful educational institutions in sport.

Ganesh says he is encouraged by such responses from schools in India. “This is a relatively new concept, and some people think it is only about sport, but it isn’t. Our aim is to make every student engaged while learning STEM subjects,” he says. “We have come up with the programme after doing extensive research.”

He says the data of students collected from their physical activities will be collected and used for their studies. “Renowned sports scientist Jim Lee, who has worked with leading Australian athletes, has played a key role in creating the STEMfit and is one of its founding members,” he says.

